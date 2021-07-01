Pune: About 23% of companies reach pre-Covid level production, says survey

A survey conducted by the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) has reported that out of 150 companies that participated in the survey, 23 per cent said that their production had reached pre-Covid levels.

This is the fifteenth survey conducted by MCCIA during the Covid times.

The surveyed companies were also asked when their production levels were expected to be the same as pre-pandemic. About 23 per cent of the companies said their production was already at pre-Covid levels, while 54 per cent of the respondents said that they expect their production levels to go back to the pre-Covid levels in up to six months. About 24 per cent of companies said it would take more than six months.

On average, the surveyed companies said that their current production level has increased slightly from 70 per cent in May to 73 per cent in June 2021. While there is an uptick in production levels from April and May, companies have yet to reach the recovery peak of 85 per cent in February-March this calendar year.

The number of employees working has increased from 70 per cent in May to 77 per cent in June 2021, as unlocking allowed some services industries to resume activities to a certain extent. The peak of recovery for employees deployed was at 86 per cent in February-March this calendar year.

The companies that participated in the survey include micro, small, medium and large scale organisations. About 66 per cent of the organisations surveyed were from the manufacturing sector, 17 per cent were from the services sector and the remaining 16 per cent were involved in both manufacturing and services.