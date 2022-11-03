Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) has planned Pune Manufacturing Expo from November 7 to November 9, 2022 at Auto Cluster Premises, Chinchwad-Pune.

MCCIA, in a press statement, said Pune is one of the most prominent centres for manufacturing, IT and ITEs, education, and research in India. It hosts companies and organisations from almost all the major sectors in India and abroad.

Most companies in Pune and other parts of India have surpassed the Pre-Covid levels. Many of them have developed innovative products/solutions and have diversified into different segments. These companies are also an important part of the domestic and global value chain.

In an effort to provide an avenue to the companies that are engaged in manufacturing or serving the manufacturing sector with unique products and services to showcase their capabilities, MCCIA has planned this exhibition.

The focus sectors include defence, engineering and engineering design, autocomponents, electronics, energy and electricals, environment technologies, IoT, AI, machine learning, ERP, data integration, financial, and other solutions for manufacturing, research relevant to manufacturing sector.

MSME-Development Facilitation Office has approved this exhibition for subsidising the participation of Micro and Small Scale Companies under the Marketing Support Scheme of Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises.

The Exhibition will be open for business visitors from 10 am to 6 pm.

Participation in these events is free. However, prior registration is preferred on www.mcciapune.com, MCCIA has informed.

