Punjab approves ₹25,237-cr action plan to improve power supply to consumers

The Punjab government has approved an action plan of ₹ 25,237 crore to improve the quality and reliability of power supply to consumers, an official statement said.

The reform-based and result-linked Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) is an ambitious flagship scheme aimed at improving the operational efficiency and financial sustainability of distribution companies through a robust and sustainable distribution network, Power Minister Harbhajan Singh was quoted as saying in the statement.

He said under this scheme, various infrastructure works like commissioning of 94 new 66 KV sub stations and installation and augmentation of 89 and 382 66/ 11 KV power transformers, respectively, shall be carried out.

Besides, 2,015 circuit kilometers of 66 KV transmission lines shall be erected under this scheme for system strengthening and its modernisation, along with installation of 23,687 11 KV distribution transformers and erection of 15,859 circuit kilometers of high-tension/low-tension power lines.

With the execution of all these works, besides loss reduction, reliability and quality of power supply in the state shall further be improved which will benefit more than one crore electricity consumers in Punjab, he said.

Out of the total project amount of ₹25,237 crore, grant of ₹11,632 crore will be provided by the central government as gross budgetary support.