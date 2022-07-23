Punjab govt extends deadline for enhancing power load on tube wells

The Punjab government on Saturday said it has extended the date for voluntary disclosure scheme (VDS) for enhancing load on tube wells till September 15.

It said it will come as a relief to farmers, who are desirous of enhancing electricity load of their tube well connections.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the decision has been taken to facilitate the food growers of the state, according to an official statement.

The AAP government launched this VDS on June 10 for 45 days by slashing fees for load enhancement on tube wells ₹2,500 per BHP.

Mann said it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for him that as of now, 1.28 lakh farmers have saved ₹123 crore by availing the benefit of this scheme.

Keeping in view tremendous response from the farmers, the state government has decided to extend the deadline of this scheme till September 15, he said.

Mann exhorted farmers to take maximum benefit of the scheme and apply for the load enhancement at the reduced charges.