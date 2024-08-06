Purandar Highlands Farmers Producer Company Ltd is exporting its award-winning fig juice, made from GI-tagged Purandar Figs, to Poland. This marks the first time Indian fig juice will reach the European market.

The ready-to-drink fig juice, which has been granted a provisional patent, is manufactured by Purandar Highlands and has garnered significant recognition. It received accolades at SIAL 2023 and Macfrut Italy and the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (Apeda) has facilitated the export.

Purandar’s figs, known to be one of India’s finest figs are a GI commodity, known for their sweet taste, size, and nutritional benefits. Other produces such as Phule Purandar Custard Apples, Ratnadeep Guava, and Green Peas are also well sought after by buyers across the country from the Purandar region in Pune district.

Export partner Scion Agricos Pvt Ltd is helping Purandar Highlands’ juice entry into global markets. “ This milestone has been made possible through the continuous encouragement and guidance of Sharad Pawar and MP Supriya Sule. This achievement is a significant step forward for the Purandar region, showcasing its potential to make a substantial impact on the global stage,” said Rohan Ursal, Chairman and Managing Director of Purandar Highlands.

“Export of India’s first ready to drink fig juice for the first time to a European country marks a significant milestone in the work our FPC has undertaken in the last 10 years. While making our mark in the global and domestic market it is always important for us that our activities will be helping our fig farmers get a prominent recognition and sustainable increase in the value of their produce,” Ursal added.