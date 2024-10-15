Purandar Highlands Farmers Producer Company Limited in Pune district has achieved international recognition, with two of its products – fig juice and jackfruit juice – being honored at the SIAL Innovation Awards. The jackfruit juice will make its official debut at SIAL Paris, while the patented fig juice, already an award-winner at SIAL India 2023, continues to receive accolades.

SIAL Paris, a biennial global event for the food industry, serves as a hub of food innovation, bringing together producers, distributors, restaurateurs, and importers-exporters from across the globe. The prestigious event will run from October 19 to 23, 2024, where Purandar Highlands will present its products at the APEDA Pavilion under the theme, ‘Our Farms to Your Table.’

Showcasing innovativeness

“This achievement is the result of immense hard work and dedication by our team, with special appreciation for Atul Sudam Kadlag, our Director and Head of Processing,” said Rohan Ursal, Chairman and Managing Director of Purandar Highlands. “Being nominated at SIAL Paris is a proud moment for our farmers” he added.

With the global launch of its Jackfruit Juice at SIAL Paris, the company aims to showcase its innovative approach to transforming local produce into high-quality products for international markets. Purandar Highlands continues to empower farmers through value-added products, marking a milestone in bringing authentic farm-based innovations to the global food scene.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit