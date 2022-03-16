Put an end to Facebook’s interference in India’s democracy: Sonia Gandhi

The Congress Party on Wednesday demanded the Centre to put an end to alleged "systematic influence and interference of Facebook and other social media giants" in the electoral politics of the country.

Citing reports that appeared in Al Jazeera and the Reporters’ Collective, Congress president Sonia Gandhi alleged that a toxic ecosystem of proxy advertisers posing as news media is flourishing on Facebook.

These advertisers, according to Gandhi, are bypassing election laws of our nation, breaking Facebook’s own rules, and completely suppressing the voice of those who are speaking against the government.

“The social media is being abused to hack our democracy,” she said in the Lok Sabha during the second part of the Budget Session on Wednesday.

"Global companies like Facebook and Twitter are used increasingly to shape political narratives by leaders, political parties and their proxies," Gandhi added.

She further said that it has repeatedly come to public notice that global social media companies are not providing a level playing field to all political parties.

‘Bending hate speech rules’

"Last year, for instance, the Wall Street Journal reported on how Facebook’s own hate speech rules are being bent to favour politicians of the ruling party," she said.

Gandhi alleged that the Facebook is blatantly disturbing social harmony with the connivance of the ruling establishment and it is dangerous for our democracy.

‘Beyond partisan politics’

"Young and old minds alike are being filled with hate through emotionally charged disinformation and proxy advertising. Companies like Facebook are aware of this and are profiting from it. These reports show a growing nexus between big corporations, the ruling establishment and global social media giants like Facebook," she added.

She said the issue is beyond partisan politics. "We need to protect our democracy and social harmony regardless of who is in power," Gandhi added.