PVR to install UFO-Wolf AirMask air sterilisation device in cinemas

PVR Ltd. has partnered with UFO Moviez to announce the installation of a cinema-specific air sterilisation device called ‘UFO-Wolf AirMask’.

To ensure the safety of visiting patrons, it offers real-time air sterilisation providing protection against harmful bacteria, viruses and microbes in the air and surfaces.

“It is successfully tested on SARS Covid-2 VIRUS at Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, Trivandrum, an ICMR recognised and ILAC Accredited Lab (International), which is especially designed for cinema halls,” PVR said in a statement

The product was launched in the presence of Actor-Producer, John Abraham at PVR Juhu, Mumbai along with the promotion of his upcoming movie, ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’.

Cinemas have reopened nationally with various States removing restrictions in capacity. The country has also reached a sustained endemic state and audiences have resumed their big screen movie watching experience with the vibrant content pipeline in the offering.

First multiplex in India

“PVR Cinemas becomes the first multiplex in India to install these units at its theatres across the country, further making the cinema experience safe for its patrons beyond the standard safety protocols laid down by the government and its 100 per cent vaccinated staff. The device will be installed in the auditoriums, lobbies and washrooms,”the statement added.

Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Ltd., said “We are strictly adhering to all health and safety protocols for the well-being of our guests and employees. We are pleased to announce an exclusive partnership with UFO Moviez for the installation of UFO-Wolf AirMask in our theatres as part of our new technology adoption initiatives. The revolutionary technology that powers this device stands as a testament to our ethos of placing supreme importance on safety and comfort. Through this initiative, we are confident that we will reassure our patrons on the safe environment that cinema provides to enjoy their favourite movies the way they used to.”

UFO-Wolf AirMask

UFO-Wolf AirMask features state-of-the-art technology that eliminates air-borne viruses in enclosed spaces. Its non-chemical negative ION Generation enhances health and vitality providing a 360-degree and 24×7 protection. The product can discharge up to 100 trillion negative ions per cm3 / second, which will bind with the surface protein /Spike protein of the coronavirus, or any other harmful viruses and microbes present in the air and neutralise it.

Also, it can neutralise 99 per cent of SARS Covid-2 VIRUS within 15 minutes. The product has been tested and certified by various bodies for its effectiveness in rupturing the envelope and spike proteins of SARS CoV-2 Virus. These include Dubai Central Lab, SGS Chemical Solutions Laboratories, Envirodesigns Eco Labs. Besides, CE and RoHS Directive of European Parliament affirm the product’s conformity with EU health, safety and environmental protection standards.

UFO-Wolf AirMask are designed and manufactured in India and these units will be installed across the country in all PVR screens and upcoming properties.

Providing details on the product, Sujesh Sugunan, Chairman & CEO, Allabout Innovations Pvt Ltd, said, “Wolf AirMask when placed in a theatre will ensure that the air inside the theatre neutralizes virus, bacteria, dust and odour within no time. The non-toxic and non-allergic microbial neutraliser provides super safe ambience for people of all ages. The product ensures the purest air that one can ever breathe inside confined places and works better with air-conditioning. It is the perfect solution for safeguarding one’s surroundings with India’s first ion based covid solution”.