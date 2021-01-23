Qualcomm faces cybersecurity issue impacting visitor check-in system

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Qualcomm has suffered a cybersecurity issue impacting the security of its visitor check-in system.
The tech giant has begun notifying impacted individuals of the issue in a privacy notice which reads, “Last week on January 15 we became aware of an issue affecting the security of Qualcomm’s visitor check-in system.”
Impacted individuals include people who would have previously visited one or more of Qualcomm’s offices and used the visitor check-in system.
The attack left impacted users’ information exposed to unauthorised access. Information such as an individual’s contact and employer information, citizenship, and the date, time, and purpose of their visit has been exposed.
Credit card information, government identifiers, or birthdates were not exposed as part of the attack, posing no significant risk to identity theft, as per Qualcomm’s privacy notice.
However, since a user’s contact information was exposed, they may be facing a risk of phishing.
According to Qualcomm’s FAQ page on the issue, cyberattackers leveraged a remote-code execution vulnerability in its QVisit application to access the servers that host the application.
This allowed them to download and run additional software providing them login access to the compromised system.
“Analysis of the systems and available logs do not indicate the attackers took any further actions in the application or on the system,” as per the FAQ page.
“We have completed a rebuild of the impacted QVisit application and associated infrastructure to ensure the intrusion was contained and further access is prevented. We have also added additional cybersecurity monitoring to detect any future intrusion attempts. The intrusion has been reported to the federal authorities and we are notifying impacted individuals,” it said on the FAQ page.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
Only half the Sensex stocks have bettered the index’s return in the last 10,000-point journey
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy The New India Assurance Company (NIACL) stock at current ...
₹1490 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1475146015051520 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
What makes the new crop of young Indian cricketers such game-changing winners? Over and above their talent, ...
Regina King’s film ‘One Night in Miami’ turns the spotlight on four young men’s often conflicting ideas of ...
Each new year millions of people around the world resolve to change their lives for the better. These ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...