R Ravichandran is Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, TN and Puducherry

R Ravichandran, IRS, has taken over as Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Tamilnadu and Puducherry on June 17, 2022.

He is a 1987 batch IRS officer hailing from Kammapuram, Cuddalore District. He completed his Bachelor Degree in Agricultural College, Madurai and Master’s from Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore. He also holds a Master’s Degree in Shipping Management.

He has worked in various capacities across the country in the fields of assessment, investigation, administration and training.

He was instrumental in setting up of first Airport Intelligence Unit of the Income tax Department and Integrated Market Surveillance Systems project (IMSS) of SEBI.