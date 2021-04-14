Race against time and virus

Beware the quantum computers
Bracing for the Covid-19 second wave, health administrations are racing against time and the virus to shore up hospital infrastructure to cope with the rising numbers of patients.
In the national capital, the Kejriwal-government has declared 14 private hospitals including Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, St Stephens Hospital and Tis Hazari as “full Covid-19” hospitals and instructed them not to admit any non-coronavirus patients till further orders.
Also, 19 other private hospitals were asked to reserve at least 80 per cent of their ICU beds for coronavirus-related treatment; 82 were told to set aside at least 60 per cent of their ICU beds for Covid-19 patients; and 101 private hospitals were directed to reserve at least 60 per cent of their ward bed capacity for Covid-related treatment, according to the State government order.
The Gujarat government is adding 900 beds in Ahmedabad with the help of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Religious trusts and organisations have come forward to convert their premises to treat Covid patients.
The Andhra Pradesh government has made arrangements to ensure full functionality of medical infrastructure, put in-place last year during the peak of pandemic with 66 Covid hospitals and 22 care centres set up across the State.
In Kolkata, Alok Roy, Chair FICCI Health Services Commitee and Chairman of Medica Group of Hospitals, said, “Since most hospitals had the experience of last year hence they have been quick to ramp up facilities at a short notice. Medica has increased the number of Covid beds to 160 from around 20 beds over the last three weeks.”
Inputs from G Naga Sridhar,
Shobha Roy
