Racket involving fake invoicing of ₹7,896 crore busted

Officers of the Anti-Evasion wing of Central Tax, Delhi West Commissionerate, have busted a major racket of fake invoicing of ₹7,896 crore, involving fraudulent input tax credit (ITC) of ₹1,709 crore, using a network of 23 shell companies.

These companies procured and generated invoices without the actual supply of goods, availing themselves of ITC as well as passing it on. Two persons were arrested on February 29.

​The accused persons were evading tax by creating several dummy firms for the purpose of passing on ITC by the generation of fake invoices, an official release said. They also used banking transactions to make the ITC appear genuine.

The buyers from these firms defrauded the exchequer by way of availing ineligible ITC towards GST liability, the release added. They were caught in their hideout with several mobile phones, computers and incriminating documents.

​The accused were arrested on February 29 and remanded to 14 days judicial custody by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Patiala House Court. Further investigation in the matter is under progress, the release added.