Rafale verdict: BJP seeks apology; Congress sticks to its guns

Vindicated by the Supreme Court’s decision to reject the review petitions on its Rafale verdict, the BJP demanded that the Congress and its former president Rahul Gandhi apologise to the nation for “putting politics above national interest”. The Congress, justifying its stand on the matter, said the verdict has paved the way for a comprehensive criminal investigation into the deal.

‘BJP vindicated’

The BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that the Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss the review petition on Rafale is a befitting reply to those leaders and parties who rely on malicious and baseless campaigns. “Now, it has been proved that disruption of Parliament over Rafale was a sham. The time could have been better utilised for the welfare of people. After today’s rebuke from SC, Congress and its leader, for whom politics is above national interest must apologise to the nation,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi said Justice Joseph of the Supreme Court has opened a huge door for investigation of the Rafale scam. “An investigation must now begin in full earnest. A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) must also be set up to probe this scam. The Supreme Court judgment in the ‘review’ today has paved the way for a ‘comprehensive criminal investigation’ into the ‘Rafale Scam’ (para 86 of the Review Judgment),” he claimed in Twitter.

‘Need full probe’

The Congress said in a statement that the judgment has reaffirmed the party’s stance that the court has ‘limited jurisdiction under Article 32 of the Constitution’ and court is not the appropriate forum to decide the issues of contractual corruption, malicious bungling in prices, altered specifications, crony capitalism and violation of the mandatory provisions of the defence procurement procedure. The party said the apex court has put no restrictions and limitations and paras 73 and 86 of the review judgement make it clear.

The party also questioned the BJP’s position on the judgement. “As expected and as usual, BJP government and its Ministers are misleading the nation on the impact of the judgement. It is not a ‘clean chit’ but paves the way for ‘full investigation’. The layers of corruption in the Rafale Scam can be answered only through a fact-finding impartial JPC investigation,” the party said.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the verdict is a recognition of the honest decision making process of the Narendra Modi government. “Satayamav Jayete. The Congress party must apologise and Rahul Gandhi in particular must apologise to the country,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“People having saga of corruption from Jeep scandal to Bofors to Submarine to AugustaWestland, where undertaking a political programme masquerading at the quest of justice. Raising false allegations on the Rafale deal was the lowest point of political discourse that he stooped to the shameful extent of misquoting the supreme court deliberately,” Prasad added.