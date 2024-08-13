After Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, questioned the spurt in the capital market, the BJP hit out at the Congress by alleging that the lead opposition party, together with American short-seller Hindenburg, wants to destroy the financial health of the country.

BJP spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said that the Indian capital markets, investors and companies are in a strong position, despite the hue and cry by the Congress Party. The market has declined by only 0.07 per cent. “The only objective of Rahul Gandhi and Congress Party is to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress Party has a long history… that they are more concerned about foreign interests than the interests of the country,” Vallabh said, attempting to take a dig at the rival party.

On Sunday, Congress leader Gandhi had, in the wake of Hindenburg’s latest salvo, queried whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi, SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, or Gautam Adani would be held responsible if small investors lose their money.

“Be it Congress Party founder AO Hume, be it the secret agreement of the Congress Party with the Chinese Communist Party, be it the secret meeting with people like George Soros, or be it the Hindenburg report. The Congress Party never stands with the interests of the country but with the interests of foreign powers. These foreign forces want to stop the pace of Indian economy and want to stop the Indian capital market, finance formation of middle-class families and income of small investors of India,” the BJP spokesperson said.

Market impact

Vallabh also stressed that India’s stock markets are extremely strong and there was no impact from the Hindenburg report. The sole purpose of such reports is to destroy the economy of India, and the Congress Party works to add fuel to this fire but has been exposed, he alleged.

“Today the country wants to know from the Congress Party where did the ₹122 crore that Hindenburg earned from Adani Group go? Today the people of the country want to ask four main questions to the Congress Party. Why, till 2014, there were only two crore 20 lakh demat accounts in the country, which has increased to 15 crore today?” the spokesperson added.

“How has there been a 15 times increase in the last 10 years? Today the country wants to ask the Congress Party that in the last four years, companies raised ₹3.25 lakh crore from the market through IPO, why did this not happen earlier? Why has the size of the mutual fund industry increased from ₹10 lakh crore in 2014 to ₹65 lakh crore today? What is Congress’s relationship with the Soros-funded Open Society Foundations?” Vallabh said.

Why does the Congress party tweet within minutes of the Hindenburg report but remain silent on the Hindu genocide taking place in Bangladesh, he asked, adding, does Hindenburg first send the report to the Congress Party and then show it to the country? What agreement has Rahul Gandhi made with the Chinese Communist Party? While opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today the Congress Party is bent on opposing the pace of the Indian economy, he alleged.

Asset growth of Congress leaders

Rahul Gandhi had declared ₹55 lakh assets in the election manifesto, how has this increased to ₹20.5 crore today, he asked. Who is responsible for this increase? he added. Referring to other Congress leaders, he said that while Kapil Sibal’s wealth increased manifold from 2004 to 2022 he raises questions about Hindenburg. Abhishek Manu Singhvi’s wealth has increased by 2,311 per cent from 2006 to 2024, while P Chidambaram’s assets, which had been valued in the 2011 election affidavit at ₹12.03 crore, had increased to ₹141 crore in 2022.

“Where are Congress leaders investing this money, that their wealth is increasing 2,500-3,000 times in 10 years? Hindenburg is a biased reporting organisation to which SEBI had given a show cause notice in June, to which Hindenburg did not respond but gave another report,” he stated.