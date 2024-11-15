Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has pledged measures for Maharashtra’s farmers if the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comes to power. He announced that an MVA government would provide Minimum Support Price (MSP) of ₹7,000 per quintal, plus a bonus for soyabean farmers, and form a committee to determine fair pricing for onions.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, “MSP is a right for cotton as well. For three elections, the BJP promised an MSP of ₹6,000 for soyabean, but even today, farmers are forced to sell their hard-earned produce for ₹3,000-4,000. The MVA will ensure our farmers receive their rightful dues, the fruits of their labour, and justice.”

Gandhi’s commitment follows interactions with soyabean farmers who shared that the cost of cultivation is ₹4,000 per quintal, while they sell at ₹3,000, incurring a loss of ₹1,000 per quintal. “Forget about doubling income, the BJP has forced farmers to sell crops at three-fourths of their cost,” Gandhi emphasised.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced an MSP of ₹6,000 per quintal for soyabean, offering some relief to farmers in Vidarbha and Marathwada. This followed the Maharashtra government’s Mahayuti coalition initiative, which provided ₹5,000 per farmer.

