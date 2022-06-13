Rahul Gandhi questioned by ED; nationwide protest by Congress

Congress top brass backed its leader Rahul Gandhi who on Monday was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case.

The Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad constituency in Kerala was questioned in two shifts, starting from around 11 am, by a team of senior ED officers -- an Assistant Director who is the investigating officer of the case, a deputy director and a joint director -- to take his statement under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), said agency sources. Later he came back, after having lunch and seeing his mother Sonia Gandhi, who is admitted in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, for another round of questioning which continued till late evening at the ED office here in the national capital.

Rahul, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior Congress leaders including Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, walked up to the office of the agency probing his and Congress president Sonia Gandhi's alleged involvement in financial irregularities in the Congress promoted Young Indian Private Limited (YIL), which owns National Herald Newspaper.

The party leaders also hit the streets in Delhi and elsewhere in the country holding placards, with ‘Satyameva Jayate (truth shall prevail)‘ inscribed on it, and accusing the Centre of unleashing political vendetta against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi.

In a show of solidarity, Priyanka Vadra’s husband Robert Vadra also joined by tweeting “Rahul you will be undoubtedly exonerated from all baseless accusations”. He said he has been to ED 15 times and submitted more than 23,000 documents of every rupee earned till date.

The BJP also launched a counter attack. Central minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani said at a press conference that the Congress was protesting to support corruption and protect over ₹2,000 crore assets of the Gandhi family. Irani also charged that Congress should ask Rahul and his family's relations with hawala operator Dotex Merchandise whose transactions have been flagged by the Financial Intelligence Unit.

The ED has also issued fresh summons to Sonia Gandhi to appear before it on June 23 for taking statement in the same case.

The ED is looking into the shareholding pattern, assets transfer of Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which published the newspaper, to YIL and other related issues.