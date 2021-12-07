Rahul Gandhi tables list of deceased farmers in Lok Sabha

The Shah of Mahindra
Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi tabled a list of names of farmers who allegedly died during the course of protests against the three farm laws and demanded the Centre to pay compensation to the family members as done by the Punjab Government.
Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of compensation for farmers during zero hour in Lok Sabha and sought an explanation from the Centre for not having the data. The Opposition members walked out of the House after Gandhi’s brief speech.
He said around 700 farmers died in farmers’ agitation. “The Prime Minister apologised to the farmers and accepted his mistake. But, on November 30, when the Agriculture Minister was asked - how many farmers died in the agitation, he said he had no data,” Rahul Gandhi said.
He said the Punjab government has paid compensation of ₹5 lakh each to more than 400 farmers. “Of these 400 farmers, 152 have also been given jobs. I have one more list of 70 farmers from Haryana,” Rahul Gandhi said.
“I want that the farmers be given their rights. The Prime Minister has already apologised. Now, farmers should get compensation and jobs,” he added.
Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted again on Tuesday on the suspension of 12 Opposition MPs.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya introduced the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill and the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill 2020 amid the din.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi maintained that the suspended MPs can participate in the proceedings of the House after apologising for their conduct during the Monsoon Session. “We also do not want Bills to be passed amid the din. Through the Chair, I would like to request them to apologise... the entire nation has seen what has happened...they have danced on the tables, gone to beat the marshal... tried to throw TV screens on the ground... the country has seen it all.,” he said.
Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters that the Government is fully responsible for the deadlock in Rajya Sabha. “We have been meeting the Chairman and the government and have stressed that they cannot suspend members like this. They have wrongly and undemocratically suspended 12 MPs for what has happened during the previous Monsoon session,” he said.
