Rahul questions Arogya Setu app

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 02, 2020 Published on May 02, 2020

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi   -  PTI

As the Union Home Ministry made Arogya Setu application compulsory for every employee in public and private sectors, the Congress has said it should not be used to track citizens without their consent.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Arogya Setu is a sophisticated surveillance system. "The Arogya Setu app, is a sophisticated surveillance system, outsourced to a private operator, with no institutional oversight - raising serious data security and privacy concerns. Technology can help keep us safe; but fear must not be leveraged to track citizens without their consent," he said in Twitter.

"Use of Aarogya Setu app shall be made mandatory for all employees, both private and public. It shall be the responsibility of the head of the respective organisations to ensure 100 per cent coverage of this app among the employees," the Union Home Ministry said in an order on Friday.

