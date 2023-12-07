Chennai Central and Chennai Egmore, the two major terminals serving Chennai city have been restored back to normalcy for handling mail/express trains from Thursday. The services were suspended from Monday due waterlogging on the tracks and in the terminals caused by incessant rain that lashed the city early this week.

Train services were also suspended due to water flowing above the danger level at bridge no.14 between Basin bridge and Vyasarpadi.

A release by Southern Railway says that in the north east direction, MGR Chennai Central – New Delhi Grand Trunk Express was the first train to depart Chennai Central on Thursday at its scheduled departure time of 6:40 pm.

Barring a few changes in the pattern of services, most of the mail/express services from Chennai Central will be fully functional in all directions from Friday.

Suburban services

All the suburban services across the sections, namely, Chennai Suburban Terminal (MMC) – Arakkonam – Tiruttani, Chennai Beach- Tambaram, Chengalpattu have been restored to normalcy from Thursday.

The suburban services in Chennai Suburban Terminal/Chennai Beach – Gummidipundi – Sullurupettai section will run as per regular pattern of services with effect from Friday, the release said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit