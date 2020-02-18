Railway police seizes e-tickets worth ₹10 crore

Indian Airlines: A glorious innings that gave India wings
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
The Railway Protection Force of the Western Railway on Monday arrested a 34-year-old software engineer identified as Amit Prajapati from Ankleshwar, Gujarat confiscating railway e-tickets worth more than 10 crores according to media reports.
This is the largest e-ticket recovery in the history of Railways according to media reports.
According to the Mumbai Mirror, RPF seized 37,796 train tickets amounting to ₹10.56 crore from Prajapati. Most of the tickets that were confiscated had already been used by passengers who had cornered the tickets from Prajapati. However, 8,569 tickets that were yet to be used had been immediately blocked by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The tickets were worth ₹2.59 crore, according to the report.
The tickets had been purchased and sold to customers through fake IDs. Hence, there is no way for the officials to alert the customers of the ticket being blocked, the report said.
The customers are liable to have their tickets blocked in case of fraudulent transactions as per a Railway official quoted in a Times of India report. Prajapati operated over 50,000 personal user IDs on the IRCTC portal, as per the report.
The officials were tipped off by a suspicious IP address being used to purchase tickets from IRCTC web portal and had tracked Prajapati from there on tracing him to a GTPL broadband service located in Surat, Mumbai Mirror reported.
Prajapati purchased tickets at a faster internet speed than normal using illegal software and touting them off to unsuspecting customers, according to the officials.
RPF was further suspicious of Prajapati’s involvement in an earlier e-ticket racket unearthed by officials in January, Mumbai Mirror reported. In one of the biggest crackdowns on e-ticket racketeering, the RPF had arrested a self-taught software developer from Jharkhand identified as Ghulam Mustafa.
Mustafa had been arrested from Bhubaneswar. He had 563 personal IRCTC IDs. He was also suspected to have accounts in 2,400 SBI branches and 600 regional rural banks, according to an Economic Times report.
Mustafa was allegedly running a YouTube channel where he uploaded videos teaching people how to hack e-ticket portals. The scandal was also linked to terror financing with the kingpin of the whole operation, identified as Hamid Ashraf allegedly having fled to Dubai.
Prajapati had agreed to visit Dubai in November 2019 but only as a tourist, according to the media report.
In another instance of illegal e-ticket sales, RPF had arrested an employee of Gangavaram Port on charges of hacking into the IRCTC e-ticket portal.
The man was accused of generating tatkal railway tickets by using illegal software—Makkhichoose and Super Tatkal to generate tickets at a faster pace, The Hindu had reported. RPF had recovered 614 tickets amounting tot ₹9.99 lakh from the hacker.
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
SuperMoney raises ₹7 cr from Unitus SuperMoney, a fintech platform that caters to the gig economy and ...
WayCool Foods has raised about ₹230 crore ($32 million) in a combination of equity and debt in a Series C ...
I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
New motor policies under the regulatory sandbox guidelines let you pay only for the distance you drive; should ...
Budget 2020 has caused much confusion over the residency status and tax liability of Indians abroad. We decode ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...