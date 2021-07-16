Railway stations to be developed on PPP model: PM Modi

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
The Government of India will push for reforms in railway infrastructure with the help of public-private partnership (PPP) model, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while virtually inaugurating the revamped Gandhinagar Capital Railway Station on Friday.
The Prime Minister stated that on the lines of successful examples of PPP models for airports and bus stations, railway stations can also be explored for implementing the models.
“For railway stations, we need to look at maximising the land use and trigger economic activities. Railway stations can become a power centre for economic activities. After airports and bus stations on PPP model that we saw in Gujarat, the government is now moving in the direction of PPP model for railway stations too. Gandhinagar railway station is just a beginning in that direction,” said Modi in his virtual address on the inauguration of the ₹800-crore Gandhinagar capital railway station project, which also includes a 5-star hotel above it.
Prime Minister Modi also mentioned that many prominent railway stations across the country are undergoing modernisation. “We are also seeing railway stations at tier-2 and tier 3 towns getting equipped with wi-fi facilities,” he said.
He also stated that the methods of the 20th century would not serve the needs for India of the 21st century.
“Therefore, we believed railways needed a complete reform. We started developing railways not as a service, but as an asset,” he said after launching ten projects in Gujarat, including the flagging-off of two new trains from Gandhinagar Capital to Varanasi stations and MEMU service trains between Gandhinagar Capital and Varetha. He also inaugurated a revamped Vadnagar railway station in his hometown.
Modi also lauded the railways achievements in the past few years with improved facilities, cleanliness, security and speed. Besides the horizontal expansion of the railways, Modi said vertical expansion is also equally important.
The Prime Minister also virtually inaugurated the Aquatics and Robotics Gallery, and Nature Park in Gujarat Science City in Ahmedabad. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also joined the event virtually, while Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw remained present at the venue.
The Prime Minister further stated that the country’s goal is not just to build concrete structures but to create an infrastructure which has its own character. He said that children’s learning and creativity should also get space along with entertainment for their natural development.
