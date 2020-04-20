Railway ticket refund excludes IRCTC’s convenience fee

The refund of railway tickets booked for travel during the lockdown period, from March 22 to May 3, will exclude the convenience fee levied by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a top Railway Ministry official has said.

IRCTC, the online ticketing arm of the Indian Railways, levies a convenience fee of ₹15 per passenger for a sleeper class ticket and ₹30 for an AC ticket. The convenience fee is reduced to ₹10 for sleeper class and ₹20 for AC if the transaction is made through the BHIM UPI app. As much as 50 per cent of IRCTC ticket sales are transacted through the app.

Similarly, if somebody buys a ticket from a ticketing booth run by the Railways, he/she will pay ₹10-15 less on each booking, depending on the class.

Assuming a convenience fee of ₹15 per ticket, IRCTC has collected at least ₹14.1 crore on 94 lakh tickets booked for travel between March 22 and May 3.

The convenience fee goes to IRCTC, as the ticketing system is run by it, while the rail fare goes into the account of Indian Railways. “IRCTC incurs a fixed expenditure of ₹57 lakh per day for running the ticketing system,” the official said.

Convenience extended

“The convenience fee is not part of the rail fare. It is for the service offered by IRCTC of booking a ticket on the web,” the official said. “That convenience has already been offered in booking a ticket and IRCTC has rendered its service. Since the Railways could not offer the service of transporting a passenger from point A to B during the lockdown, it is giving full refund on the rail fare,” he said.

The role of IRCTC is limited to giving a personal convenience to the public of buying a ticket on its website, said the official. “He/she will be able to buy a ticket from the convenience of his/her home instead of buying a ticket from a ticketing window/booth operated by the Railways. So, that service is already extended when the ticket is booked.”

Volumes down

Between March 22 and April 14, ticket booking on the IRCTC website/app was at 10 per cent of the regular booking volumes.

During normal times, IRCTC sells about six lakh tickets per day. But, in phase 1 of the lockdown, it dwindled to 60,000-65,000 tickets per day.

“So, only 10 per cent of the normal bookings were transacted between March 22 and April 14, perhaps under the impression that train services will restart from April 15 — whatever be the reason — and services were rendered to the public by IRCTC,” the official said.

How many of the tickets booked between March 22 and April 14 were for travel between April 15 and May 3 could not be verified independently by BusinessLine.

Typically, while giving a refund, the Railways also deduct a certain amount as clerkage and other cancellation charges. However, it has said, nothing will be deducted for refunds amid the lockdown, as train services were shut during the period.