Railway ticket refund excludes IRCTC’s convenience fee

What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
The refund of railway tickets booked for travel during the lockdown period, from March 22 to May 3, will exclude the convenience fee levied by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a top Railway Ministry official has said.
IRCTC, the online ticketing arm of the Indian Railways, levies a convenience fee of ₹15 per passenger for a sleeper class ticket and ₹30 for an AC ticket. The convenience fee is reduced to ₹10 for sleeper class and ₹20 for AC if the transaction is made through the BHIM UPI app. As much as 50 per cent of IRCTC ticket sales are transacted through the app.
Similarly, if somebody buys a ticket from a ticketing booth run by the Railways, he/she will pay ₹10-15 less on each booking, depending on the class.
Assuming a convenience fee of ₹15 per ticket, IRCTC has collected at least ₹14.1 crore on 94 lakh tickets booked for travel between March 22 and May 3.
The convenience fee goes to IRCTC, as the ticketing system is run by it, while the rail fare goes into the account of Indian Railways. “IRCTC incurs a fixed expenditure of ₹57 lakh per day for running the ticketing system,” the official said.
“The convenience fee is not part of the rail fare. It is for the service offered by IRCTC of booking a ticket on the web,” the official said. “That convenience has already been offered in booking a ticket and IRCTC has rendered its service. Since the Railways could not offer the service of transporting a passenger from point A to B during the lockdown, it is giving full refund on the rail fare,” he said.
The role of IRCTC is limited to giving a personal convenience to the public of buying a ticket on its website, said the official. “He/she will be able to buy a ticket from the convenience of his/her home instead of buying a ticket from a ticketing window/booth operated by the Railways. So, that service is already extended when the ticket is booked.”
Between March 22 and April 14, ticket booking on the IRCTC website/app was at 10 per cent of the regular booking volumes.
During normal times, IRCTC sells about six lakh tickets per day. But, in phase 1 of the lockdown, it dwindled to 60,000-65,000 tickets per day.
“So, only 10 per cent of the normal bookings were transacted between March 22 and April 14, perhaps under the impression that train services will restart from April 15 — whatever be the reason — and services were rendered to the public by IRCTC,” the official said.
How many of the tickets booked between March 22 and April 14 were for travel between April 15 and May 3 could not be verified independently by BusinessLine.
Typically, while giving a refund, the Railways also deduct a certain amount as clerkage and other cancellation charges. However, it has said, nothing will be deducted for refunds amid the lockdown, as train services were shut during the period.
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
Though unrecognised, community radio is playing a key role in spreading awareness about Covid-19
SHGs and prisoners in Himachal Pradesh are stitching masks/PPEs, and making sanitisers
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
BL Research BureauTo contain the spread of Covid-19, the majority of workforce across industries is now ...
Go for a regular health insurance policy rather than a Covid-19 special plan; the former will offer more ...
The rupee (INR) opened today on a flat note, at 76.45 versus its previous close of 76.4 against the dollar ...
They will go some way, but banks’ high risk aversion is a big roadblock in channelling funds to small, ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...