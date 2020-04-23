Railways develop contactless cubicles to prevent health workers from catching the virus

The South Western Railway zone’s Hubballi Workshop has developed contactless cubicles for doctors and healthcare workers as a part of the measures taken by the Indian Railways to tackle the global pandemic, Financial Express reported.

The new innovation will help doctors treat coronavirus infected patients without coming in contact with them. This comes as the doctors in India remain prone to catching the virus even after taking various preventive measures.

As per media reports, there have been reports of doctors catching the infection while treating COVID-19 positive patients,

A release from South Western Railway zone said that the transparent contactless cubicle developed by Hubballi Workshop can be used by doctors to remain isolated with the patient, protecting them from catching the COVID-19 infection.

After each medical test, gloves that protrude out of the cubicle will be changed as well as the exterior and interior of the chamber will be sanitized, it mentioned. This transparent cubicle for testing and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) being manufactured by the Hubballi Workshopwill safeguard doctors as well as nurses, who are the frontline warriors in the fight against the novel Coronavirus pandemic so that they can serve in the hour of need, the official release noted.

A few days ago, Coach Rehabilitation Workshop in Bhopal, under the West Central Railway zone had set up a mobile doctor booth named CHARAK. The booth facilitates zero-contact check-ups. The booth can easily be taken to hinterlands. The Railways maintained that CHARAK is an economical and low-cost viral barrier for doctors treating COVID-19 patients.