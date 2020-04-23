Railways develop contactless cubicles to prevent health workers from catching the virus

Office Buzz: Video-chat fatigue sets in
In a WFH world where everybody is Zooming or Hanging Out, the inevitable has happened. Video chat fatigue is a ...
The South Western Railway zone’s Hubballi Workshop has developed contactless cubicles for doctors and healthcare workers as a part of the measures taken by the Indian Railways to tackle the global pandemic, Financial Express reported.
The new innovation will help doctors treat coronavirus infected patients without coming in contact with them. This comes as the doctors in India remain prone to catching the virus even after taking various preventive measures.
As per media reports, there have been reports of doctors catching the infection while treating COVID-19 positive patients,
A release from South Western Railway zone said that the transparent contactless cubicle developed by Hubballi Workshop can be used by doctors to remain isolated with the patient, protecting them from catching the COVID-19 infection.
After each medical test, gloves that protrude out of the cubicle will be changed as well as the exterior and interior of the chamber will be sanitized, it mentioned. This transparent cubicle for testing and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) being manufactured by the Hubballi Workshopwill safeguard doctors as well as nurses, who are the frontline warriors in the fight against the novel Coronavirus pandemic so that they can serve in the hour of need, the official release noted.
A few days ago, Coach Rehabilitation Workshop in Bhopal, under the West Central Railway zone had set up a mobile doctor booth named CHARAK. The booth facilitates zero-contact check-ups. The booth can easily be taken to hinterlands. The Railways maintained that CHARAK is an economical and low-cost viral barrier for doctors treating COVID-19 patients.
IAS officers have been at the front line of the fight
Despite initial productivity gains, we could be overrating the benefits of ‘work from home’
The AIISMA app incentivises users to share data about Covid-19 and more
An explainer on what happened in the contract - who made money, who lost and how SEBI and MCX could have been ...
Flexi deposits and sweep options help you earn more, even as they give instant access to the funds
Finance Act, 2020 tightened the existing provisions for those who have not been filing income tax returns.
Retail and HNI investors can access the sales proceeds in minutes
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...