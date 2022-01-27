Railways’ high level committee to take into account all grievances of candidates

The high level committee appointed by the Railway Ministry to resolve grievances of agitating candidates of the Railway Recruitment Board’s Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) exams will scrutinise all concerns brought before it by the applicants and look for a solution that is fair and balanced, a government official has said.

“The recruitment drive was taking place as per rules notified and the procedures have a legal sanctity. At the same time, the grievances of the agitating candidates, too, need to be addressed. The resolution has to be a well-balanced one,” the official told BusinessLine.

Candidates complain

Irate candidates have accused the Railways of irregularities in their recruitment process. Many are opposing the decision to hold the RRB-NTPC exam in two stages arguing that the second stage for final selection amounts to “cheating” those who appeared and cleared the first stage.

Some have complained that the process of allowing candidates with higher qualifications to apply for jobs meant for those with lower qualifications and also being short-listed for jobs at different levels was unfair.

Around 1.25 crore candidates applied for the exams that had advertised over 35,000 posts from levels 2 to 6. The examination process is biased in favour of candidates with higher qualifications, some candidates have alleged.

‘Will consider demands’

The Railways suspended its NTPC and Level 1 exams on Wednesday after the candidates resorted to violent protests in States, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw asked the applicants not to destroy public property and assured that grievances will be redressed.

“Put forward your demand formally. We will definitely consider it sensitively,” Vaishnaw said.

Applicants have been given time till February 16 to submit their complaints to the high level committee, headed by Deepak Peter Gabriel, Principal Executive Director of Industrial Relations, Railway Ministry. The committee will submit its report by March 4.

On Tuesday, the Railways had issued a general notice warning that protesting candidates found involved in vandalism and unlawful activities would be barred from ever getting recruited in the Railways. However, the Union Ministry has adopted a more placatory note since then.