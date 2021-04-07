News

Railways hit record high of ₹4,573 crore in scrap sale in FY21

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 07, 2021

Indian Railways has hit a high in selling scrap in 2020-21 to make ₹4,573 crore. This is 5.5 per cent more than in 2019-20 when it made ₹4,333 crore, informed a release.

The previous best was ₹4,409 crore in 2009-10. Generation and sales of unserviceable/scrap railway material is an ongoing process and is monitored at the highest level in Zonal Railways and by the Railway Board.

Railway administration makes all out efforts to mobilise scrap materials and sell through e-auction. In construction projects, scrap is normally generated in gauge-conversion projects.

Released Permanent Way items being offered for scrap are not reusable on track and are disposed off in accordance with the codal provisions of Railways.

