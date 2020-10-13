News

Railways Ministry sanctions 392 ‘festival special’ train services

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 13, 2020 Published on October 13, 2020

The trains starting are on the high demand routes

To clear the festive rush, the Railways Ministry has approved 196 pairs (392 trains) of “Festival Special” services over Indian Railways network to be operated from October 20 to November 30, 2020.

The fare for these Festival Special services would be that applicable for special trains, an official release said. Zonal Railways will notify their schedule well in advance, the release added.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 13, 2020
Indian Railways
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.