The Indian Railways on Thursday has said that it plans a production of around 10,000 non-AC coaches, for the next two years, to ease the life of common passengers.

According to officials, during FY25 and FY26, around 10,000 coaches are being finalised with a record number of over 5,300 General coaches. “In FY25, the Railways plans to manufacture 2,605 General coaches including Amrit Bharat General coaches, 1,470 non-AC Sleeper including Amrit Bharat Sleeper coaches, 323 SLR coaches including Amrit Bharat SLR coaches, 32 high capacity parcel van and 55 pantry cars,” officials said.

In FY26, Railways also plans to manufacture 2,710 General coaches including Amrit Bharat General coaches, 1,910 non-AC Sleeper including Amrit Bharat Sleeper coaches, 514 SLR coaches including Amrit Bharat SLR coaches, 200 high capacity parcel van and 110 pantry cars.

“The demand for rail service is dynamic and decreases/ increases depending upon seasonal variations, growth of passenger traffic, etc. The requirement of the coaches is based on these factors and gets included in the annual coach production programme. The production of coaches normally commensurate with the requirement,” the officials added.