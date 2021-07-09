Railways to operate Vistadome coaches between Mangaluru and Bengaluru

To explore the tourism potential of the scenic Western Ghats section between Mangaluru and Bengaluru, the Railway Ministry has allocated Vistadome coaches in the day-time train services being operated between these two destinations.

First time in south India

According to the Palakkad division of the Southern Railway, Vistadome coaches are being introduced for the first time in southern India.

There will be two Vistadome coaches attached in trains operated on each day from either terminals -- Mangaluru Junction in Mangaluru and Yesvantpur in Bengaluru. The train with Vistadome coaches will begin operations between these two destinations from July 11.

This train traverses through the enchanting Western Ghats, specifically Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya ghat section. The section is scenic, offers breath taking glimpses of the mountains, ravishing valleys, deep gorges and lush greenery.

Two Vistadome coaches will be attached with each rake of the train in this section. Each Vistadome coach has a seating capacity of 44. These seats are rotatable up to 180 degrees. Wide and large windows will offer a clear close-up view for the passengers.

The Vistadome coach has been manufactured by Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, on the LHB (Linke-Hoffman-Busch platform/technology). These coaches have glass rooftops with anti-glare screens which offer clear views of the sky even during summer.

A statement by Palakkad division said on Friday that the coach is equipped with CCTV surveillance, fire safety systems, LED display, oven and refrigerator, mini pantry, multi-tiered steel luggage shelves, and mobile-charging socket on each seat.

The coach is equipped with automatic sliding doors and bio-toilets. The seats have foldable snack tables. The coaches are also equipped with GPS-based public address system and Braille signage to assist visually challenged passengers.