Railways to run theme-based tourist trains, calls for service providers

The Railway Ministry has decided to launch theme-based tourist circuit trains, Bharat Gaurav, to showcase India’s cultural heritage and historical places.“The core strength of the professionals of tourism sector will be leveraged to develop/identify tourist circuits and run theme- based trains to tap the vast tourism potential,” Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a media briefing on Tuesday.

Eligibility

Individuals, partnership firms, company, society, Trust, JV/Consortium (Unincorporated/Incorporated) are all eligible to participate, the statement said. The right to use period will be two to 10 years.

Service providers will be free to decide themes and offer all-inclusive package including rail travel, hotel accommodation, sightseeing arrangement, visit to historical/heritage sites and tour guides,” the release said.

The operators will have full flexibility to decide package cost and will be free to design/furnish interiors of the coaches based on the theme. Branding and advertisement will be permitted both inside and outside of train. The trains will have14 to 20 coaches including two guard vans.

Interested service providers will have to go through an “easy’’ one step transparent online registration process and pay a registration fee of ₹1 lakh. “Allotment of coaches will be done to all eligible applicants subject to availability. Priority will be based on the Rake Security Deposit of ₹1 crore per rake, the statement said.

