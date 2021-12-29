Rain damage: TN urges Centre to release over ₹6,000 crore assistance

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release ₹6,230.45 crore assistance to Tamil Nadu, battered by recent heavy rains, flood, loss of lives and damage to crops and infrastructure, further burdening the State's financial position.
Unprecedented rains lashed Tamil Nadu during the northeast monsoon season (October-December) this year, resulting in heavy flooding, inundation of habitations and crops, Stalin said.
The financial position of the State government "has been under severe stress due to Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent flood situation only accentuated it," he said.
Also, the Chief Minister drew the PM's attention to "loss of life of humans and animals, damage to standing crops and infrastructure." The State government took expeditious relief operations and restored normalcy in the shortest possible time, Stalin said in a letter to Modi.
A Central team had visited Tamil Nadu on November 21, 2021 for assessing the damage due to incessant rains.
"We have submitted so far, three memoranda seeking relief assistance from Government of India to the tune of ₹1,510.83 crore for temporary restoration and ₹4,719.62 crore for permanent restoration of damaged infrastructure like roads, bridges and public buildings etc." The memoranda were submitted to the Centre on November 16, 25 and December 15.
The State Disaster Response funds have also been fully utilised.
"As you may agree, the affected people need to be compensated at the earliest to enable them to get over the present impact of the floods and also to reconstruct the damaged infrastructure so that transport, irrigation, education etc., are put back in track." Stalin requested Modi to release the central assistance at the earliest.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Nayantara Sahgal’s book Encounter with Kiran which is full of magical exchanges between two writers busts the ...
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...