Amidst heightened tension in Karnataka over the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, while the State government stays saddled by orders, the rains occurring currently in the Cauvery catchment areas are offering a glimmer of hope for the state.

Several Cauvery catchment areas, such as Talakaveri and Bhagamandala in the Kodagu district, have started seeing heavy rainfall since yesterday. Due to the rains, the Harangi Dam in Kodagu has seen a significant inflow of 1,794 cusecs in just a day. The downpour is expected to continue for the next two days.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka to go on a borrowing binge

The copious rains could be a saving grace for the state, as it faces water shortages due to the rainfall deficit. Over the last week, Karnataka saw two bandh calls protesting the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, even as the state is experiencing a water shortage and several districts have been declared drought-hit.

Several pro-Kannada organisations and farmer unions called for a bandh on September 26 in Bengaluru, which received a subdued response. Further, the state-wide bandh called on September 29 received support across districts. The protest even created unrest, with protestors burning Tamil Nadu CM Stalin’s effigy, creating a ruckus at the Kempegowda International Airport, and flights being cancelled.

Even as the protestors strongly opposed the release of Cauvery water, the State government remained watchful. The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has directed Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of Cauvery water every day until October 15.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that if the administration willfully disobeys directives to release Cauvery water, it runs the prospect of being sacked, according to reports. He had said that the Union government could take control of the reservoirs, leading to contempt of court and resulting in the government being dismissed.

Further, the government filed a review petition before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on September 30 against the order to release water. The chief minister has stated that the administration will also submit a plea to the Supreme Court after considering the circumstances.