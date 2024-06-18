Sharp overnight rains lashed the city and its nearby areas, leading to flight disruption and uprooting of trees on Tuesday.
A number of arriving and departing international and domestic flights were delayed due to the rains, officials at the airport said.
Services to and from Dubai, Delhi and Pune were among those delayed, they added.
In the city, trees were uprooted in some parts, including Kodambakkam, and the civic personnel were in the process of removing them.
The rains brought some respite to the residents from the sweltering heat.
