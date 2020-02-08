Raise a toast! Sula wines to be sold in select Tasmac outlets

Back to the roots, literally
Going back to traditional foods could reduce malnutrition and promote livelihood options
Finally, the discerning wine drinkers in Chennai and the rest of Tamil Nadu can now buy a bottle of India-made Sula brand of premium wines at the Tasmac (The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation) outlets.
Also, hotels can purchase Sula wines through TASMAC quickly.
Sula Vineyards, India’s leading wine producer, has just become the first national wine brand to be sold in the Tasmac outlets.
Until now, no India-made wine was allowed to be sold in Tamil Nadu, while all other States allowed.
Of course, hotels in Tamil Nadu could buy from the Indian wine producers. It used to take a couple of months for hotels to get their wines after placing the orders. Now, even hotels could get Sula wines in a day.
Initially, all elite outlets in Chennai and some select shops of Tasmac in Coimbatore will be selling Sula brand of wines, which will come in six different variants including red, white and sparkling and be priced upwards of ₹1,000. Two more variants of Sula wines will come in a month’s time.
“Since Tasmac outlets are not air-conditioned and our wines are quite sensitive to heat. So we have taken a decision that we are not interested in having the wines available in each and every Tasmac outlet,” said Rajeev Samant, Founder & CEO, Sula Vineyards.
In other States, about 80 per cent plus of the consumption of wines happen in the capital city. So, going by that experience, Sula expects about 80 per cent of its wine to be distributed in Chennai and 20 per cent will go outside of Chennai — mainly to Coimbatore.
Sula’s production capacity is more than a million cases a year. “Last year, we became the first Indian wine-maker to cross the one million case mark in a year. We are now the largest wine producer in Asia outside of China,” said Samant.
He said the company was working on introducing wines in the sub-₹1,000 range, which, it thinks, will drive the consumption.
Chennai-based TriBeca Beverages will be the distributor of Sula Wines in the State.
Going back to traditional foods could reduce malnutrition and promote livelihood options
Electric mobility was the dominant theme and Chinese car makers have already started queuing up
TVS uses new emission regulations to tweak its sports bike’s performance and load a few tricks up its sleeve
This year’s lacklustre event clearly shows that India’s biennial jamboree needs to reinvent itself
While borrowers may benefit despite the central bank’s decision to keep the repo rate unchanged, it may be a ...
Regular plans come with caveats such as strict medical tests, higher co-payment, exclusions
From March 16, cards can be enabled or disabled for different kinds of transactions based on usage pattern ...
The Nifty Low Vol 30 comprises large-cap stocks whose prices have swung the least in the past one year
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-contender is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...