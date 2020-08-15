News

Rajasthan: 686 fresh Covid-19 cases; infection tally nears 60,000-mark

PTI | Updated on August 15, 2020 Published on August 15, 2020

Rajasthan recorded 686 fresh coronavirus cases and 13 deaths due to the disease on Saturday, taking the State’s infection tally to 59,378.

The Covid-19 death toll in the State stands at 859, officials said.

A total of 14,462 people are undergoing treatment for the disease whereas 42,055 have been discharged, they said.

Of the latest fatalities, three deaths each were reported from Jaipur and Bikaner, two each from Baran and Bharatpur, and one each from Dungarpur, Ajmer and Pali.

According to the officials, 80 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Alwar, 70 in Bikaner, 61 in Kota, 60 in Rajsamand, 56 in Jodhpur, 51 in Jhalawar, 50 in Dholpur besides those recorded in other districts of the State.

