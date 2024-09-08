Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will be reaching Delhi on Sunday by 11 AM, and later in the evening he will leave for his six-day visit to South Korea and Japan as a part of the preparation for the upcoming 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024 scheduled in Jaipur from 9th to 11th December, said a statement from CMO.

After reaching Delhi, CM will participate in a program at Jodhpur House and later leave for his two foreign trips from September 9 to 14.The delegation led by the CM will meet the business leaders of both countries and invite them to invest in various sectors of Rajasthan.

The CM will also participate in the 'Neemrana Diwas' celebrations in the capital of Japan.

Neemrana has a Japanese Zone in the industrial area of the Alwar district, in which many Japanese companies operate, added the statement. During his visit to South Korea and Japan, CM will also meet officials of several companies from the infrastructure, steel, automotive, renewable energy, electronics, heavy industry, and education sectors and invite them to invest in Rajasthan.

The high-level delegation will meet representatives of several Japanese and Korean firms like POSCO International, Daikin, Hitachi, Beltekno, Samsung Healthcare, and Hanwha Solution, as mentioned in the statement.