Rajasthan crisis deepens: Sachin Pilot to skip legislative party meeting

The crisis in Rajasthan has deepened with Deputy Chief Minister and PCC President Sachin Pilot deciding to skip the legislative party meeting called by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday. Pilot is here with about a dozen MLAs owing allegiance to him. He is likely to meet BJP President JP Nadda and may announce his entry into the saffron fold.

The Congress, however, claimed that the Gehlot Government is safe. At a late night press conference in Jaipur, the party paraded three MLAs from Pilot’s camp and said the Government will be able to prove its majority in the Assembly. The legislative party meeting is to count the heads in support of the Government.

Party's media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala had alleged on Sunday that the BJP was purchasing MLAs. The BJP, however, has denied the allegation and said the State Government was facing a crisis because of the internal problems of the Congress.

A senior Congress leader who wished to remain anonymous alleged that the BJP leadership has given ₹25 crore as a "token amount" to rebel MLAs. He said the Government is surviving on a thin majority and is likely to fall this week. A squabble within the party will prove to be costly, he said.