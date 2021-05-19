Rajasthan declares ‘black fungus’ an epidemic

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
With different States expressing concerns over black fungus or Mucormycosis, Rajasthan has declared it an “epidemic”.
With about 100 cases of the fungal infection being reported, the State has notified it as an epidemic under the Rajasthan Epidemic Act 2020, according to a release by State's Principal Health Secretary Akhil Arora. He said the step was taken to ensure integrated and co-ordinated treatment of black fungus and the coronavirus. Doctors treating the infection will be required to inform the government.
On Monday, the State government had issued orders to purchase 2,500 vials of Liposomal amphotericin used to treat black fungus, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said. A separate ward has been made at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur for treating the infected patients .
Less than a week ago, the Union Health Ministry had cautioned that Mucormycosis was being reported in a few Covid-19 patients during or post recovery and urged people to control their diabetes and not self-medicate.
The infection has put a spotlight on the possible excessive use of steroids in the treatment of Covid-19.
A compromised immune system is unable to fight the infection caused by micro-organisms such as mucormycetes that cause the condition. The Centre is also reviewing the production and availability of amphotericin, following increased demand.
Black fungus is also being reported from Delhi, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh , Telengana and Maharashtra, among others. A majority of these cases have been reported at Delhi’s Sir Gangaram Hospital and AIIMS. The national capital is seeing a steady surge in cases. Currently, about 100 people are being treated for the fatal infection. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal assured that the government would take all necessary steps and precautions while treating black fungus cases.
In Gujarat, where 1,163 cases of Mucormycosis have so far been reported, the State was asked by the High Court to follow instructions in facilitating supply of injections needed to treat the fungus. “You will have to place on record the road-map as to how you will proceed further if the number of cases increases, how you will give injections to private hospitals if needed,” said the High Court, which is hearing a PIL taken up suo motu on issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In Maharashtra, more than 2,000 people have been affected by the fungal infection; 90 had succumbed to it, even as some lost their eyesight. Telangana too is regulating drugs to tackle the fungal infection. Keeping in view the acute shortage of Amphotericin B, Posaconazole and Isavuconazole, the State government said it would regulate the allocation of these medicines to the needy.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
The novel, originally written in Italian, reads like a narrator’s despatches to the self, pithy meditations ...
Companies are investing in remote talent to promote workplace diversity
A toast to a spinner, a number cruncher and a man of his word
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...