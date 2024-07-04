BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena has resigned from the Rajasthan Cabinet, his aide said on Thursday.
During the recent Lok Sabha polls, Meena (72) had said he would quit as minister if the BJP loses any of the seven parliamentary seats under his responsibility.
He resigned as the party lost some of the seats, including his native Dausa.
"Kirodi Meena resigned as minister. He gave the resignation to the chief minister 10 days back," the aide said.
The Lok Sabha poll results were announced on June 4.
