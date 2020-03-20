Rajasthan MP attends House after coming into contact with patient, triggers panic

To heal them, open their doors and bring them back to society
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Confirmed reports that Lok Sabha MP from Jhalawar Dushyant Singh attended a party hosted by celebrity singer Kanika Kapoor in Lucknow, who tested positive for coronavirus infection, triggered panic in Parliament on Friday. Some MPs who had come in contact with Singh announced self isolation, while the Opposition attacked the Centre for not adjourning Parliament despite warnings by medical professionals against all sorts of social gatherings.
Singh’s mother and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje tweeted on Friday that she and her son have decided to go into into self-quarantine. “While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest. As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all necessary precautions.”
Trinamool Congress leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien said he is in self isolation. “I am on self-isolation and following all protocol, as I was sitting right next to MP Dushyant for two hours at a Parliament meeting on March 18,” O’Brien said.
Singh had attended a breakfast meeting hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind for MPs from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. Most of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members from the State had attended this meeting.
O’Brien said earlier that the government is putting all Parliamentarians at risk. “The PM says self-isolate yourself but Parliament is on. I was sitting next to Dushyant the other day for 2.5 hours. There are two more MPs who are in self-isolation. The session should be deferred,” he said.
The Rajya Sabha, meanwhile, passed a resolution supporting the efforts taken by the Centre and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat coronavirus. Congress’s deputy leader Anand Sharma said in House that the Government is breaking its own laws by making the House work. Railways Minister Piyush Goyal countered this by saying that the Centre is giving a message to masses that MPs were performing their duties towards the country.
Sharma said said, “We make country’s legislation. We are Parliament. Epidemic Act has been implemented in India. Section 144 has been imposed in entire country. Restaurants are being closed. Government’s notification released by PIB yesterday says people above 65 should stay indoors. I want to ask whether exception is allowed. Can we say that we are above the law of India.
“We tell the nation that respect the law. This Act has been implemented, has been notified but not implemented on us. Here there are thousands of people who are getting exposed. I don’t want to make it a controversy.”
Sharma pointed out that he himself is above 65 and Modi had asked everyone who is above 65 to not to venture out of homes.
Goyal claimed that the Epidemic Act and government notification exempts essential services. “There is an exemption in the law for essential duties. Parliament is also disposing its duties ...Budget is there ...Discussions are being done on demand of different ministries.Finance Bill from Lok Sabha will come to Rajya Sabha for discussion. That is also a responsibility,” Goyal said.
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Her life is a drive off the beaten track, and it has not been easy
Telemedicine and IT-enabled healthcare systems are making distance treatment a reality in rural Rajasthan
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
While IndusInd has fallen 70% since January, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank have lost 30-40% this year
With global central banks upping the ante and announcing emergency measures to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, the ...
The stock of Exide Industries gained 5 per cent with good volume on Thursday. Investors with a short-term ...
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...