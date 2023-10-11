Often couples have rushed before or after tying the knot to cast votes but the Election Commission of India (ECI) is making it easy for them this time, and in Rajasthan. The ECI on Wednesday revised the polling in Rajasthan from November 23 to November 25, taking into consideration representations from various political parties and others to shift dates owing to wedding rush in the State that day.

“..Representations have been received in the Commission from various political parties, social organisations and also issues raised in various media platforms for change of date of poll considering large-scale weddings/social engagements on that day which may cause inconvenience to large number of people, various logistic issues and may lead to reduced voters participation during poll,” the ECI said on the change in the polling date in Rajasthan announced on October 9 along with election schedule of three other States of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

PP Chaudhary, the BJP MP of Jodhpur (Rajasthan), requested for revision of November 23 poll date on the grounds that it coincides with ‘Dev Uthani Ekadashi’, an auspicious day for the Hindus to get married. Over 50,000 weddings are planned for that day, he pointed out.

“On one hand it is the responsibility of the Election Commission and all of us to increase the voting percentage. The common people should strengthen the Indian democratic system by taking part in the sacred festival of democracy,” read Chaudhary’s letter to the ECI. “At the same time, organising voting in Rajasthan on the day of a big festival will directly affect the Election Commission’s resolutions on voting awareness,” he added.

The last Assembly polls in Gujarat in the first week of December 2022 was held among heavy marriage rush.