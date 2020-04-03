Rajasthan to defer power and water bills by two months amidst lockdown, says report

In a bid to ease the impact of economic distress faced by its population amid the nationwide lockdown, the Rajasthan government has decided to defer power and water bills for citizens, industrial units and farmers by two months according to media reports.

The State government will defer the water and electricity bills for the month of March and April, India today reported. According to the State government’s estimates, the move will provide economic relief to over 1,68,000 consumers who can make these payments in the month of June.

The move will defer state revenues amounting to about ₹100 crore, the report said. The government will also allocate ₹650 crore to power distribution companies to provide relief against deferred revenues according to a media report.

It has also decided to make complete payment of its share of the premium for the Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme for Kharif-2019 crops in a month to provide relief to farmers who can get paid for their pending claims, it said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday that the Centre release ₹1 lakh crore to States to help them manage the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the repercussions of the nationwide lockdown on the state according to a report by the Hindu.

Rajasthan has reported over 108 active cases of COVID-19 with the countrywide tally surpassing 2000 according to reports.