Rajasthan to defer power and water bills by two months amidst lockdown, says report

A Tourer that can take the smooth with the rough and tumble
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
In a bid to ease the impact of economic distress faced by its population amid the nationwide lockdown, the Rajasthan government has decided to defer power and water bills for citizens, industrial units and farmers by two months according to media reports.
The State government will defer the water and electricity bills for the month of March and April, India today reported. According to the State government’s estimates, the move will provide economic relief to over 1,68,000 consumers who can make these payments in the month of June.
The move will defer state revenues amounting to about ₹100 crore, the report said. The government will also allocate ₹650 crore to power distribution companies to provide relief against deferred revenues according to a media report.
It has also decided to make complete payment of its share of the premium for the Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme for Kharif-2019 crops in a month to provide relief to farmers who can get paid for their pending claims, it said.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday that the Centre release ₹1 lakh crore to States to help them manage the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the repercussions of the nationwide lockdown on the state according to a report by the Hindu.
Rajasthan has reported over 108 active cases of COVID-19 with the countrywide tally surpassing 2000 according to reports.
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
Having invoked ‘peace’ clause at WTO, Centre can now increase support for farmers under MSP
WTO rules restrict India’s ability to build its food stock as the procurement of food grains at MSP is subject ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Nippon Life India Asset Management at current ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
From evacuating stranded citizens to running quarantine facilities, India’s defence forces have been at the ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
From domestic violence to the vulnerability of health workers, the pandemic is proving doubly difficult for ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...