Rajini’s BP still on higher side

Actor Rajinikanth’s blood pressure is still on the higher side, while he is scheduled for a further set of investigations today.
The actor was admitted to Apollo Hospitals’ Jubilee Hills facility here on Friday after he complained of fluctuations in BP.
With the reports expected by the evening, a health bulletin from the hospital said, “His health condition is progressing well. He has had an uneventful night and his blood pressure is still on the higher side.”
“His blood pressure, however, is under better control than yesterday. Investigations have not revealed anything alarming so far,” it said. “Based on his investigations and control of blood pressure, a decision on his discharge will be taken by the evening,” it said.
“His blood pressure medications are being given carefully and he will continue to be under close monitoring,” it said. He has been advised complete rest in view of his labile blood pressure. Visitors are not allowed to meet him., the bulletin read.
Actor Chiranjeevi called Rajinikanth’s daughter to enquire about his health condition. Janasena Party President Pawan Kalyan issued a statement wishing a speedy recovery of Rajinikanth.
Rajinikanth is in Hyderabad for the past two weeks for the shooting of his forthcoming film Annatthe. The shooting, however, was suspended after a few members in the crew tested positive for Covid-19.
Rajini, however, was tested negative on December 22. He, however, complained of fluctuations in BP and was admitted to the hospital.
