Rajiv Kumar is new Finance Secy

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 30, 2019 Published on July 30, 2019

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved designating Rajiv Kumar, Secretary in Department of Financial Services (DFS), as Finance Secretary.

Kumar, who is a 1984 Jharkhand cadre IAS officer, has been DFS Secretary in the Finance Ministry since September 2017.

