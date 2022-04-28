Rajnath praises Navy for ‘visible, credible and responsive presence’ in Indian Ocean

Defence minister Rajnath Singh Thursday appreciated the Indian Navy for having "a visible, credible and responsive presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR)" which China is trying to dominate.

Speaking at the concluding day of Naval Commanders' Conference, the minister also complimented the Navy for taking lead in indegnisation of procurement and military diplomacy which has to be in consonance with country's growing economic clout.

“It is heartening to note that in consonance with the ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’ initiative of the government, the Navy has re-invested over 64 per cent of its capital budget into our own economy am told that the percentage share of modernisation budget is bound to grow up to 70 per cent towards indigenous procurement, in this current financial year,” the Defence Minister quoted him as having said.

His views on indeginisation of Navy came during the course of address where he deliberated about the ongoing Russia and Ukraine war, said the ministry. The Navy, the minister insisted, must continue to lead the way and remain a necessary guarantor of India’s maritime trade, security and national prosperity.

Out of 39, out of 41 ships and submarines on order, are being built in Indian shipyards., he highlighted. On the progress of first indigenous aircraft carrier which has successfully completed three sea trials, Singh stated all out efforts need to be made so that Vikrant is delivered and commissioned in the 75th year of our Independence, which would be a fitting tribute to the ‘AzadikaAmritMahotsav’.

It is important to leverage, stated the minister, on the momentum that has been gained thus far and urged the senior leadership to maintain their focus on futuristic capability development, to ensure that the nation’s maritime power grows in tandem with the nation’s economic interests.

Pat for Navy

Defence Minister praised Navy for establishing itself as the ‘Preferred Security Partner’ and for the successful rescue operations of Seychellois national at sea, the anti-narcotics operations in February and deployment of the Navy’s Flood relief teams in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, stated the ministry.

He talked high on Navy’s numerous initiatives to push military diplomacy, which included gifting of two Fast Interceptor Craft to Mozambique, technical support towards refit of ships and joint surveillance of exclusive economic zone of friendly foreign countries, and conduct of bilateral and multilateral exercises, especially MILAN with participation of 39 nations, in the last six months.

The two chiefs of army and Air Force also interacted with the Naval commanders and discussed avenues of augmenting tri-services synergy and readiness in the prevailing security environment.