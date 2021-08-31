News

Rajnath Singh launches 180 development projects worth over ₹1,710 cr in Lucknow

PTI Lucknow | Updated on August 31, 2021

The development projects were of nine departments, including the Public Works Department (PWD), Medical and Health and Irrigation

Defence Minister Ranjath Singh on Tuesday launched 180 development projects worth over ₹1,710 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said Singh is fulfilling the dreams of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who also represented Lucknow, by ensuring the city's development.

Singh, who had reached Lucknow earlier in the day, inaugurated 90 projects and laid foundation stones of 90 other projects at a function here.

The development projects were of nine departments, including the Public Works Department (PWD), Medical and Health, Irrigation, Lucknow Municipal Corporation, Lucknow Development Authority and Smart City project.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya and other senior ministers were present on the occasion.

Published on August 31, 2021

Uttar Pradesh
