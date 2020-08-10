Rajnath Singh launches defence PSUs and Ordinance Factory Board modernisation projects

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has launched initiatives for modernisation and upgradation of facilities at defence Public Sector Undertakings and Ordinance Factory Boards.

This launch was part of the Atmanirbhar Week celebration of the Defence Ministry.

“Under upgradation of facilities, Pinaka Rocket Complex at Ordnance Factory Chanda has launched Upgradation of facilities to meet the enhanced requirement of Pinaka and other rockets as well as the Assembly and testing facility for SRCG at OF, Trichy all of which are critical requirements towards defence preparedness. Modernization of facilities at OLF Dehradun will serve the purpose of manufacturing of high-end Optoelectronic products for T-90 Tanks,” an official statement said.

Listing other initiatives, the statement said, “Bharat Electronics has launched fully indigenised Maareech Integration facility for manufacturing, integration and testing of Anti Torpedo Defence System Maareech which has been designed by Defence Research and Development Organisation.”

BEML design centre

“BEML has set up Industrial Design Centre at Bengaluru as part of its new infrastructure creation. The centre is first of its kind in India, focusing on implementing factors of Industrial Design & Human Factors as a part of developmental strategies for setting the global benchmarking in Industrial Design and Ergonomics in Products. It is proposed to develop this facility further as a national facility and would be offered to the industry in the next stage,” the statement said.

Under modernisation of facilities, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has enhanced the capability at its Raja Bagan Dockyard to meet the production requirement for the ongoing P17A project.

“New infrastructure has also been created in the shape of foundation laying of Seeker Facility Center (SFC) at Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a new modular facility for manufacturing of Missile System (RF Seeker) that will reduce import dependence for seekers and Foundation Laying for Warheads Production Facility at BDL for manufacturing and testing of indigenously developed warheads required for Konkurs-M, Invar, Akash, Astra missiles among others. The facility being modular will cater to all futuristic missile warheads with incremental modifications,” the statement said.

A new state of art Steel Preparation Shop (SPS) at Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) has also been inaugurated today that will enable indigenous construction of high technology Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP) hull Mine Counter-Measures Vessels (MCMVs) along with other supporting infrastructure for the country, the statement added.