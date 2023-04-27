Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is believed to have told his Chinese counterpart Gen Li Shangfu that a quick resolution of boundary tensions along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh was the way to normalise bilateral relations among the two neighbours.

For the first time since the Galwan face-off between the two armies in May 2020, the Chinese defence minister is travelling to New Delhi for talks though General Shangfu is here along with other members to participate in SCO Defence Minister meeting slated on Friday.

Read: Why the West overlooks India’s issues with China

In the bilateral meeting that happened on the sidelines of the SCO meeting, Indian delegation was headed by Rajnath Singh and comprised, among others, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Defence Secretary Giridhar Arama and Deputy National Security Advisor Pankaj Singh. Sources said the resolution of tension and de-escalation of forces from remaining friction points at Eastern Ladakh possibly figured in the meeting of the duo.

General Shangfu’s visit comes a few days after the two sides concluded the 18th round of Corps Commander level talks to resolve the Northern border tensions where both the Chinese and Indian remain in combat positions.

Read: China ‘throwing punches’, provoking neighbours: US expert on India-China stand-off

Ahead of Shangfu’s visit, China’s defence ministry had stated their minister will address the conference in Delhi and “meet with the heads of delegations from relevant countries to communicate and exchange views on the issues of international and regional situation as well as defence and security co-operation”.

Rajnath Singh also held bilateral meetings individually with Iranian Defence delegation led by Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiyani, Kazakhstan’s Colonel General Ruslan Zhaksylykov, and Tajikistan’s Colonel General Sherali Mirzo. Among others, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has also arrived to attend the SCO meeting, while Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif is set to attend virtually.

The main focus of the deliberations will be on regional security situations such as in Afghanistan, terrorism and respect for territorial integrity.