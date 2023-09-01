Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be visiting Sri Lanka for two days from Saturday to “review defence ties” at a time when Colombo has reportedly shown willingness to “process” Chinese request to dock its research vessel Shi Yang 6 in Colombo.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) in a statement issued on Friday stated that “the entire gamut of India’s defence ties with Sri Lanka will be reviewed during the meetings.” He will hold talks with Sri Lankan President and Defence Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena. Interestingly, Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe is slated to visit China in October which is the month Shi Yang 6 ship would reportedly begin ocean survey, if the permission is granted.

India has lodged strong protest with Sri Lanka government, given that any decision to allow Chinese vessel docking in Colombo would not be in the interest of Delhi’s security. Sri Lanka’s reported willingness to give sanction to berth Chinese research vessel second time in a year has not gone down well with Modi government, said government sources. In the past too, India has raised concern when a Chinese conventional submarine was docked at Colombo port in 2014, besides spy ship Wuan Yang 5 had berthed at Hambantota last year.

Reiterating commitment

The MoD in its statement released on the eve of Minister’s tour, however, stated, “This visit of Rajnath Singh will reiterate India’s continued commitment in furthering the existing warm and friendly relations with Sri Lanka. It will be an important landmark in building the strong bonds of friendship between the two countries,” .

Rajnath will also be visiting Trincomalee which lies towards east of the island nation and has a deep sea harbour that holds Indo-pacific importance for India besides Delhi had signed an agreement with Colombo in January during Wickremesinghe’s visit for co-development of Trincomalee oil tank farm.

In Singh’s itinerary is also a trip to Nuwara Elia in central Sri Lanka possibly because of religious significance since it has ‘Sita Elia’. As per Hindu mythology, Sita was held captive by Ravana there, and a temple was constructed at Nuwara Elia and Indian leaders in the past have visited there to offer prayers, said government sources.

Indian Navy’s first indigenously designed and built guided missile destroyer INS Delhi also arrived at Colombo on Friday to coincide with Defence Minister visit. Rajnath Singh will host Wickremesinghe at INS Delhi on Saturday. India and Sri Lanka enjoy good defence partnership and have been carrying bilateral exercises such as Mitra Shakti, and SLINEX for Navy, as well as offering training course for their defence forces. However, India’s defence export to the neighbouring island country is below countries such as China, the USA, Russia and the UK given its reservation over supplying heavy arms due to the Tamil issue, defence experts stated.

