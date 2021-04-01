Rajnikanth to be awarded 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Actor Rajinikanth will be conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award. This announcement was made by Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday.

“Happy to announce Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2020 to one of the greatest actors in history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji. His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic,” Javadekar tweeted.

The jury this year for the award included singer Asha Bhosle, director-producer Subhash Ghai, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, music composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan and Biswajeet Chatterjee.