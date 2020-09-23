Rajya Sabha adjourns sine die

The Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die in Wednesday after passing six Bills and returning another two in the absence of Opposition members. Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said he got a letter from Opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad requesting him to defer the discussion on the three labour codes since it impacts the lives of many people, but said it cannot be considered as there were no specific proposals from the Opposition.

The Occupational Safety, Health And Working Conditions Code, the Industrial Relations Code and the Code On Social Security were passed with brief discussion involving ruling alliance members and those who support the Bill.

The Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill and the Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill were also passed in similar manner.

Two Appropriation Bills, moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, were returned to the Lok Sabha without any discussion.

The Opposition held protests in front of the House asking the Centre to withdraw the Farm Bills and the Labour Codes. Naidu, in his valedictory remarks, condemned the incidents happened in the House in Sunday.